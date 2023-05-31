Police investigating shooting that left 1 injured at Mall St. Matthews

St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said one person was shot in the arm, and the suspect is still at large.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting at Mall St. Matthews that left one person injured.

St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said the situation started around 3:45 p.m.

He said one person was shot in the arm, and the suspect is still at large.

Wilerson said the shooting happened somewhere in the mall, and they are working to clear the building.

A source told WHAS11 News this appeared to be a targeted shooting between two groups.

Wilkerson believes this is an isolated incident.

He added that people should avoid the mall for the next hour out of an abundance of caution.

