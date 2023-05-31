Man hospitalized with 'serious injuries' after shooting at Elliott Park, police say

Police used chest seals and a tourniquet in an attempt to save a man in his early 20s with multiple gunshot wounds in the Russell neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital with "serious injuries" after he was shot multiple times at Elliott Park in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Elliot Avenue, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers on scene found a man in her early 20s with multiple gunshot wounds near the southside of Elliot Park.

Officers began rendering first aid, using chest seals and a tourniquet in an attempt to save his life.

EMS transported the victim to UofL Hospital with what officials say are "serious injuries".

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting unit will investigate this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

