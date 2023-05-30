New Albany Police officer shot; Suspect in custody

Both the New Albany Police officer and the suspect are in the hospital with gunshot wounds.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A New Albany Police officer is in the hospital after they were shot while responding to a call on Tuesday.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a report from a woman who said she was being shot at near 14th and Market streets.

Once officers located the suspect, there was a brief chase on foot.

The suspect then shot at and hit one of the officers. That officer then returned fire and hit the suspect.

The suspect then ran into a nearby home and was located a short time later.

Both the officer and the suspect were taken to the hospital. The officer is expected to survive, there is no word on the suspect's condition.

Indiana State Police has taken over the investigation.

The City of New Albany briefly asked residents to avoid areas of downtown before police arrested an "armed and dangerous" man believed to be connected to the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update this story with more information as we learn more.

