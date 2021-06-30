LMPD vehicle hit with gunfire during investigation

Individuals in a vehicle began shooting at another vehicle, and the LMPD vehicle was caught in the crossfire.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police vehicle was caught in the crossfire during an investigation in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the department, the LMPD Criminal Interdiction Unit was conducting an unrelated investigation on Wurtele Ave. when the shooting occurred.

Individuals in a vehicle began shooting at another vehicle, and the LMPD vehicle was struck by gunfire. No one was injured.

Detectives took multiple people into custody for questioning, including suspected shooters and those being shot at. Officers also said they recovered multiple guns at the scene.

LMPD said the detectives on scene were there because of intelligence led policing which puts them in areas of high crime in hopes on intervening before violence occurs.

