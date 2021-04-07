LMPD investigating fatal shooting in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), a man is dead following an early morning shooting in the Highlands Sunday.
Police say officers responded to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 2 a.m. That block of Baxter Avenue is where a number of local bars and restaurants are located.
Once officers arrived on the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The matter remains under investigation and LMPD says there are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip-line at 502 574-LMPD.
