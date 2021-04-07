LMPD investigating fatal shooting in the Highlands

A man is dead after being shot in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue early Sunday morning. LMPD said there are no suspects at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), a man is dead following an early morning shooting in the Highlands Sunday.

Police say officers responded to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 2 a.m. That block of Baxter Avenue is where a number of local bars and restaurants are located.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

I saw this scene at the corner of Baxter and Bardstown in the Highlands this morning on the way to work. LMPD confirmed there was a homicide there around 2 a.m.



This is a busy area, right near all the bars on Bardstown Rd. Scary situation. pic.twitter.com/6LpblWZAoa — Rose McBride (@rosemcbridetv) July 4, 2021

The matter remains under investigation and LMPD says there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip-line at 502 574-LMPD.

