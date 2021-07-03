Shooting leaves 1 dead in St. Dennis, police say

Metro Police said the victim died from an apparent gunshot wound following the incident on Clarion Court near Rockford Lane.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead following a shooting in St. Dennis.

Metro Police said officers were called to Clarion Court and Rockford Lane Saturday a little before 11 a.m.

Officers found a man, identity unknown, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

No other details were made available.

“You know, were still in the very early stages of the investigation and the situation was very fluid at this time,” Dwight Mitchell, a department spokesman, said. “We're looking at all aspects of the investigation and that's why we’re canvassing the area and talking to witnesses.”

If you have any information that can help police solve this case, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.