LMPD: Man found shot dead inside vehicle in Okolona identified

A man has been identified one day after his body was found on Markwell Lane.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man found shot to death inside a vehicle in Okolona has been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner said 26-year-old Christopher Reliford died from a gunshot wound.

An LMPD Seventh Division officer went to check on reports of a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Markwell Lane and Markwell Court.

There, the officer found the body of Reliford inside the vehicle.

Police have not released any other information related to the case.

There are no suspects.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their Crime Tip Portal.

