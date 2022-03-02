LMPD: Teen found shot, killed near EP Tom Sawyer Park

Officers found a young man in his mid-teens in the parking lot of the park around 7 a.m. Wednesday. Police are looking for suspects.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) is investigating after a teenager was found shot and killed at a park Wednesday morning.

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a report of a person down in the parking lot of E.P. Tom Sawyer Park in the area of Westport Road and Hurstbourne Parkway around 7 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a young man in his mid-teens who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity has not been released.

Mitchell said there are currently no suspects in this case and the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. If anyone has any information, please contact the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or the online tip portal.

