Man sentenced to 50 years after killing Louisville hookah lounge owner in 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been sentenced to serve 50 years after killing a Louisville hookah lounge owner in 2019.

In November, officials say, a Jefferson County jury found Lance Bowman guilty in relation to the murder of Retta's Lounge owner James Mentee Jr.

According to court documents, Bowman was found guilty of murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence. The jury applied the Persistent Felony Offender First Degree (PFO1) enhancement.

Documents reveal that at midnight on Dec. 20, Shively Police and Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) officers responded to Retta's Lounge, located at 2750 7th Street Road, and found Mentee shot to death outside the entrance of Retta's Lounge.

According to court documents, LMPD found Bowman a "short distance" away from the lounge, in the 1600 block of Phyllis Avenue. Bowman had sustained a gunshot wound to his right foot and was later transported to UofL Hospital for medical treatment.

Documents say that the video surveillance footage at Retta's Lounge showed Bowman pull a handgun out, then point it at Mentee prior to a "struggle" occurring. During the altercation, Bowman fired the handgun and walked away still armed after Mentee was on the ground.

The video then showed a man, who was later identified as security for Retta's Lounge, shooting toward Bowman and successfully hitting him in the foot.

