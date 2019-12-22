LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 33-year-old man charged with the murder of a popular Louisville hook lounge owner was arraigned in court Saturday.

Lance Bowman is charged with murder, tampering with evidence and possession of a deadly weapon by a convicted felon.

Police say Bowman shot and killed the owner of Retta’s Lounge on Seventh Street Road in Shively Thursday after he was asked to leave following an apparent altercation.

Bowman also suffered injuries after he was shot by security.

Authorities have not formally identified the victim.

Bowman is currently being held on $100,000 full cash bond and is expected back in court on Dec. 30.

