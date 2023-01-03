LMPD: Man shot near Shawnee Park

Though the victim is suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police say he is expected to survive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, after a shooting near Shawnee Park on Monday night.

Around 7 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting on Vermont Avenue near Southwestern Parkway, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers on scene found a man who had been shot multiple times.

He was transported to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive; officials say he was alert, conscious and talking with police.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal online.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.