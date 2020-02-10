LMPD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

The shooting happened in the 100 block of N. 38th St. Friday morning. Police have no suspects.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, one man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 100 block of N. 38th St. around 11:45 Friday morning.

When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

LMPD is still investigating the shooting and have no suspects at this time.

