Police: Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Limerick neighborhood

Metro Police responded to the area of South 8th Street and Garland Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Sunday following reports of a shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a body was discovered in a vehicle in the Limerick neighborhood.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man inside dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

No other information was made available.

Police do not have any suspects or have not identified the victim.

This is the third body police have found inside a vehicle.

A man and a woman were found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a hotel on Preston Highway early Sunday.

If you have any information on either incident, you are asked to contact Metro Police’s Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

