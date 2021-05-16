LMPD: Two found dead inside car parked at Preston Highway hotel parking lot

Police say a man and woman were found dead from gunshot wounds inside a truck parked at the Sleep Inn on Preston Highway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), a man and a woman were found dead inside of a parked car in the Sleep Inn's parking lot.

Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Preston Highway before 9 a.m. Sunday. Once on the scene, authorities located a man and a woman dead inside a passenger truck due to gunshot wounds.

The victims have not been identified at this time.

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation which remains ongoing at this hour.

