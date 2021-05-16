x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Crime

LMPD: Two found dead inside car parked at Preston Highway hotel parking lot

Police say a man and woman were found dead from gunshot wounds inside a truck parked at the Sleep Inn on Preston Highway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), a man and a woman were found dead inside of a parked car in the Sleep Inn's parking lot. 

Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Preston Highway before 9 a.m. Sunday. Once on the scene, authorities located a man and a woman dead inside a passenger truck due to gunshot wounds. 

The victims have not been identified at this time.

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation which remains ongoing at this hour. 

    

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed 