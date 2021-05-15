'I love you': LMPD officers attend high school graduation of fallen officer's daughter

The daughter of fallen Officer Martez Hughes got extra support on her special day.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Months after a Louisville police officer’s untimely passing, his colleagues gathered to show his daughter support on her graduation day.

Several officers supported Bella Hughes, the daughter of Officer Martez Hughes, on Saturday as she took her steps across the stage while celebrating her final moments as a high school senior.

“She has a bright future and will be a collegiate athlete this fall! We know your dad is smiling down on you,” the Facebook post read.

Last November, Officer Hughes was playing tennis in Chickasaw Park when he suffered a heart attack and died.

Bella encouraged everyone during her father’s funeral last fall to hold on to their loved ones and to remind them of the words, “I love you."