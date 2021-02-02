Authorities: Man dies days after Buechel shooting

Police said Ramone Grundy, 41, died after he was shot January 28 on the Buechel Bypass near Hikes Lane.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died following a shooting in Buechel last week.

A news release from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said 41-year-old Ramone Grundy died at UofL Hospital Sunday after that shooting on Jan. 28 on the Buechel Bypass near Hikes Lane.

Police haven’t made any arrests in the incident.

If you have any information that could help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

