LMPD investigating fatal overnight shooting

Police say one man is dead after being shot in the 4300 block of Norfolk Drive. LMPD remains investigating the case at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), one man is dead following an overnight shooting in Buechel.

Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 4300 block of Norfolk Drive. around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Once on the scene, they located a man, believed to be in his early 20s, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene and appears the incident occurred outside.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation which remains open and ongoing.

Information on the shooting may be provided via the anonymous Tip-line at 574-LMPD.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.