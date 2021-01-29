Man seriously injured in shooting on Buechel Bypass

The man was shot around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting Thursday night.

According to LMPD spokesperson John Bradley, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Buechel Bypass near Bardstown Road around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 29.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The LMPD Major Case Division is investigating this incident. If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

Bradley said an LMPD vehicle and a car collided while officers were responding to the scene on Buechel Bypass. The drivers of both vehicles had minor injuries and the LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating this incident separately.

