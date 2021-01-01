Crash involving ambulance sends 6 people to hospital for evaluation

According to a spokesperson for Jefferson County Fire, the crash occurred in the 6500 block of Manslick Road Friday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple people were taken to the hospital for evaluation after a crash involving a Buechel Fire-EMS ambulance and three other vehicles Friday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for Jefferson County Fire, the crash occurred in the 6500 block of Manslick Road as the ambulance was transporting a patient, non-emergency, to the hospital. That's when the vehicle in front of the ambulance came to a sudden stop.

Following the crash, four patients were taken to the hospital to be evaluated, according to the spokesperson. As a precaution, two members of Buechel Fire-EMS were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

