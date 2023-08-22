Kentucky police officer dragged during traffic stop; 17-year-old driver arrested

A Radcliff police officer is in the hospital after he was dragged by a driver who took off during a traffic stop.

RADCLIFF, Ky. — A Kentucky police officer is in the hospital after he was dragged during a traffic stop in Radcliff on Monday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., a Radcliff Police officer was performing a traffic stop on Centennial Avenue when the driver took off.

Officials say the officer was dragged for a bit by the car and transported to UofL Hospital with injuries.

Radcliff Chief of Police Jeffrey Cross said the officer who was dragged by the car is expected to be okay.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested. Because the driver is a minor, police did not release their name.

