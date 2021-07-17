Police: Man arrested, charged in connection with kidnapping, torture and murder of man in PRP

Daniel Rosselot, 36, was arrested on Friday and facing numerous charges including murder, unlawful imprisonment and abuse of corpse in the September 2020 incident.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WARNING: The details of this story are graphic and may be uncomfortable for some readers.

Another suspect has been taken into custody in connection to a September kidnapping and torture in Pleasure Ridge Park that also led to a man’s death.

Daniel Rosselot, 36, was arrested on Friday and facing numerous charges including murder, unlawful imprisonment and abuse of corpse.

An arrest citation states that Rosselot told police he was at the location in the 1400 block of Clara Avenue on Sept. 27 where Jeremy Lind and another woman were held against their will.

Police said in their original citation that Lind and the woman were both forced to strip naked and eat dog food. The woman was whipped while Lind was beaten.

The investigation also revealed the woman was forced to clean up Lind’s blood while he was unconscious.

During a taped confession, Rosselot said he hit Lind with a weapon several times before he died. He then told police Lind’s hands and feet were bound and then wrapped his body in a tarp.

Lind’s body was found by police three days later after it was dumped in an alley on Lentz Avenue.

Samantha Johnson and James Branham are already facing charges in the incident.

Rosselot is being held at Metro Corrections on a $25,000 bond and has been ordered to not have contact with the victims’ family or have any possession of firearms.

He is expected back in court on July 26 for preliminary hearing.

