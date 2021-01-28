Louisville woman accused of kidnapping, torturing man before murder

Police said 31-year-old Samantha Leigh Johnson of PRP and an accomplice kidnapped two people, killing one and keeping the other alive for human trafficking.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman from Pleasure Ridge Park is accused of kidnapping, torturing and murdering a Louisville man in September 2020.

According to an arrest citation, 35-year-old Jeremy Lind and a woman were awakened and kidnapped at gunpoint at around 1 a.m. Sept. 27. The two were taken to an undisclosed location where police say they were "deprived of their basic human rights."

Police said 31-year-old Samantha Leigh Johnson and an accomplice bound and beat Lind to the point where his face was "unrecognizable" before his death.

The female victim was forced to watch his torture, allowed to live with the intent of human trafficking.

Lind's body was discovered by police in an alley on Lentz Avenue three days later.

WARNING: The details of Lind's death are graphic and may be uncomfortable for some readers.

In the citation, police said Johnson and her accomplice forced both victims to strip naked and eat dog food. The female victim was whipped while Lind was beaten. The female was then forced to clean up Lind's blood while he was unconscious.

Police said Johnson and her accomplice removed Lind's tongue and stuffed a foil ball containing his tongue in his mouth, causing him to choke and die.

While the female was allowed to live, police said she was able to escape later in the day.

Johnson has been charged with murder, assault, kidnapping, abuse of corpse, wanton endangerment, unlawful imprisonment and tampering with physical evidence. Court documents show Johnson has been arrested previously on drug trafficking and stolen vehicle offenses.

It does not appear the accomplice has not been taken into custody at this time.

