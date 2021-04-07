Police: Man arrested, accused of kidnapping young girl in Valley Station

Police say 40-year-old Robby Wildt admitted to seeing the child playing outside near the street, circled back and then took her from the side of the road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Valley Station girl is back with her family and a man accused of kidnapping her is in jail on a $1 million bond.

The incident happened Friday on Haney Way, near Dixie Highway and the Gene Snyder.

Police say 40-year-old Robby Wildt admitted to seeing the child playing outside near the street, circled back and then took her from the side of the road.

Two witnesses watched it happen and immediately jumped into action, following the Wildt, recording a partial tag and them calling 911.

Metro Police officers said they spotted the vehicle with the little girl in the front seat. She was not hurt.

"We need to watch out for everybody's kids, not just our own," said Cathy Harris. Police stopped the kidnapping outside of her neighbor's house. She described the blaring sound of police sirens, bringing her grandson inside and watching from the window. "At that time... the policeman comes with the little girl, holding her in her arm."

Harris said she brought bows out for the girl, to cheer her up. As she stood with officers outside of Harris's home, Harris said a family member showed up and embraced the girl. "It was pretty emotional," said Harris

Wildt was arrested and told officers he felt bad about what he did and was taking the victim back.

