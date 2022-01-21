LMPD: New footage reveals details, suspects in two crimes from 2020, police ask for public's help

LMPD is asking the public for help identifying suspects in a home invasion and homicide from October 2020.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection to the death of a 17-year-old girl who was killed following a home invasion, nearly two years ago.

LMPD released a video related to the October 4, 2020 home invasion they said happened in the Parkland area. It shows three individuals armed with guns, walking up a wooden ramp in the 3100 block of Grand Avenue.

One of the suspects is wearing a white t-shirt and grey sweatpants, while the other is in a dark hoodie and jeans. Police confirmed the suspects were men but did not provide any additional details on their descriptions.

An LMPD spokesperson said the two men are suspected of shooting and killing the teen who is also seen in the video.

She has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as 17-year-old Makenna Robinson. Police said she was found in the alleyway by neighbors.

The spokesperson said there hasn't been an arrest in either crime and both the home invasion and homicide are still active investigations.

Louisville Police are asking that anyone with information about these cases, call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or submit the information anonymously using the online crime tip portal.

Suspect video released by LMPD:

