'It's just too much.' | Neighbors shaken up after 17-year-old killed in Parkland neighborhood

That's when Hall and other neighbors went to the alleyway behind Grand Avenue and found a teenage girl.



"First thing that came to my head – I have granddaughters, teenage granddaughters and she’s somebody's baby,” Hall said. “It’s just sad. Somethings gotta give.”



Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Anthony Wight says 17-year old Makenna Robinson died of multiple gunshot wounds.



Hall, who said she lost her own son to gun violence in 2015, understands the pain.



"I was worried about the mother, the family because I know what I went through and that’s just a hard pill to swallow," she said.



Even still, she was at a loss for words by Robinson's death.



“A child, I mean, and being a girl, and it’s just ruthless out here now. I mean nuh-uh. it’s heartbreaking. I literally was shaking."



Neighbors say they had never seen Robinson before and aren't used to gunshots so close to home.



“It’s just too much,” Hall said.