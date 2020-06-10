'It's just too much.' | Neighbors shaken up after 17-year-old killed in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cynthia Hall was watching television Sunday morning when she said she heard gunshots.
"I heard like a pow, so I said to my auntie that’s a gunshot and then it was like ten minutes later, I heard a couple of more gunshots," she said.
That's when Hall and other neighbors went to the alleyway behind Grand Avenue and found a teenage girl.
"First thing that came to my head – I have granddaughters, teenage granddaughters and she’s somebody's baby,” Hall said. “It’s just sad. Somethings gotta give.”
Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Anthony Wight says 17-year old Makenna Robinson died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Hall, who said she lost her own son to gun violence in 2015, understands the pain.
"I was worried about the mother, the family because I know what I went through and that’s just a hard pill to swallow," she said.
Even still, she was at a loss for words by Robinson's death.
“A child, I mean, and being a girl, and it’s just ruthless out here now. I mean nuh-uh. it’s heartbreaking. I literally was shaking."
Neighbors say they had never seen Robinson before and aren't used to gunshots so close to home.
“It’s just too much,” Hall said.
RELATED VIDEO
►Contact reporter Tyler Emery at temery@WHAS11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@TylerWHAS11) and Facebook.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.