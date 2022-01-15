2nd man arrested, arraigned in connection with shooting that injured 8-year-old on Louisville playground

Damon Simmons appeared in court Saturday on several charges including assault and wanton endangerment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A second person has been charged in connection to the shooting of an 8-year-old boy in the Jacobs neighborhood.

Damon Simmons, 20, appeared in court Saturday on several charges including assault and wanton endangerment.

It's unclear when police apprehended Simmons.

Prosecutors pointed to his history, saying he was a danger to the community.

According to the citation read in Jefferson Circuit Court, Simmons admitted to police a gun found in his car was the same one used in a shootout Wednesday afternoon.

An 8-year-old boy at a nearby playground in the area of Dena Drive was hit with one of those bullets. He has serious injuries but is expected to survive.

A judge has set Simmons’ bond at $100,000.

He is also not supposed to have any contact with Dewann Billups, the other suspect arrested.

