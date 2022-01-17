LMPD: 10 shot in a 3-day span across Louisville

Two of the 10 shot died from their injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ten people in Louisville have been shot since Saturday morning according to the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD).

Of those, two have died from their injuries.

The shootings happened at eight different locations, and at this time LMPD has not said they are connected.

Saturday, LMPD reported six people had been shot at various locations.

Police said one man was shot in Shawnee, a 17-year-old was shot in Smoketown, one man was shot in Okolona and three men were shot in Crescent Hill.

Where the shootings occurred

Two of the five who were shot Saturday have since died from their injuries.

Sunday, a woman was shot in Douglass Hills and a man was shot in Hazelwood.

Monday, two men were shot. One was shot in the morning on Mix Avenue in the Algonquin neighborhood. The other was shot in the evening in the Shawnee neighborhood on South 41st Street. LMPD said both appear to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Louisville reaches grim milestone of 24 straight months with double-digit homicides following weekend shootings

According to Christopher 2X, a prominent anti-violence activist in Louisville and the executive director and founder of Game Changers, in the first 17 days of 2022 there were 31 shootings in Louisville. Of those, 11 were fatal.

2X said January 2022 marks 24 straight months of double-digit homicide statistics in Louisville; a grim trend that started in February 2020.

Jakia Holt, 36, and her unborn child died Jan. 8 after being shot multiple times.

Jacqueline Smith, Holt’s mother, said her daughter was kind, caring and joyful to be around.

"She'd give you the shirt off her back if it was the last thing she had,” Smith said.

Holt had five children ranging in age from 13 years to 9 months old. She was five months pregnant with her sixth child when she died.

“She was strong,” Smith said. “She was a strong woman.”

Smith said she spent the days between Holt getting shot and her passing away praying her daughter would pull through.

“That was my thought process,” Smith said. “To trust that [Jakia] could be strong through so many different situations, so many adversities she's had through her life. [I prayed] she would fight to be alive – to stay alive – as the child did. And that child fought."

According to the Jefferson County Coroner, Holt was shot multiple times on Jan. 3. Holt and her unborn baby died from their injuries on Jan. 8.

The shooting occurred on the 4200 block of Northwestern Parkway.

“I never thought I would be in this place,” Smith said. “I have seen it happen to other people, but you can truly never know how it feels until you go through it."

Smith said the community needs to take a step back and look at what is happening. That way the community can come together to find a way to end violence in Louisville.

"You cannot have community without unity,” Smith said. “When there is one-sided information happening. When there are one-sided points of view, that tells you that the community is out of alignment. There is no community without unity.

Holt was one of two pregnant women who died last weekend after being shot.

The other, Nyota Bawili, died on Jan. 9 after being shot in her living room while watching TV with her husband and their 13-month-old baby.

That incident happened at 5000 Wabash Place.

