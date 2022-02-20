Louisville Police: Teen arrested, accused for stealing vehicle at gunpoint

Police said during a recorded statement, the 19-year-old admitted to officers that he was one of three suspects that stole the car.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Police said that a 19-year-old is in custody for stealing and later wrecking a vehicle on Feb. 19.

Police said the victim was robbed at gunpoint by three suspects around midnight at the Trifecta Apartments near the University of Louisville's campus.

Anthony Gibbs' arrest citation says that officers later found the victim's Honda Civic wrecked in the 500 block of Industry Road. Police found Gibbs nearby in the 700 block of Colorado Avenue.

Police said through their investigation, they were able to determine Gibbs was driving the stolen vehicle when it was wrecked.

The 19-year-old Louisville native was taken to LMPD's Robbery Office where he was read and signed a Miranda Rights waiver.

LMPD said that during a recorded statement, Gibbs admitted to being one of the three suspects who took the vehicle at gunpoint. He also admitted to being the one who drove the victim's car from the scene of the crime.

Police said he has been charged with first-degree robbery. It is unknown if the other suspects have been arrested.

