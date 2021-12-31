Louisville Police investigating shooting, victim walks into funeral service

EMS transported the victim to University Hospital with injuries that don't appear to be threatening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) responded to a call at 11:45 a.m. Dec. 31 involving a shooting.

When officers arrived at 1500 Louis Coleman Jr. Drive they found a man with a gunshot wound in his arm.

LMPD said the victim was approached by an unknown person before being shot. The suspect fled and the victim walked into a church seeking help.

When the victim walked into the church a funeral was taking place according to LMPD.

LMPD said they don't know if the victim knew the funeral was happening.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

