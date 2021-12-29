Man dies several days after getting shot in Waffle House parking lot

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man shot on Dec. 23 as Rodrickus Malone.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has died several days after he was shot in a restaurant parking lot.

According to a release from Louisville Metro Police (LMPD), officers responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of a Waffle House in the 7700 block of Bardstown Rd. around 2 a.m. on Dec. 23.

When they arrived, they found the scene of a shooting but no victim.

A short time later, LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said a man who had been shot was found near an apartment complex on Avalon Garden Dr. in the Highview neighborhood, about 3.5 miles from the Waffle House. Police believe the man was shot in the Waffle House parking lot and made his way to the second location.

The man was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries. On Dec. 28, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man as Rodrickus Malone. It is unclear when Malone died.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. No suspects have been named. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them through the anonymous tip line, 574-LMPD (5673), or the online tip form.

