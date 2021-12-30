KSP: Suspect tried to stab Elizabethtown officer before deadly shooting

Kentucky State Police are investigating after an Elizabethtown Police officer fatally shot a suspect in Hardin County on Dec. 11.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Kentucky State Police (KSP) released information Thursday about a shooting involving an Elizabethtown Police Department (EPD) officer from earlier this month.

According to KSP's preliminary investigation, Elizabethtown Police Officer Detrick Cooper was helping other officers respond to a call for service on Dec. 11 in the area of Wingfield Ct. in Hardin County. After completing the call, Cooper saw a suspicious vehicle and went on his own to investigate.

KSP said 29-year-old Christopher Sterusky of Radcliff was the only person in the vehicle when Cooper approached. The officer attempted to verify Sterusky's identity, but Sterusky "became uncooperative" and tried to get back into his car.

Cooper and Sterusky then got into a fight and Sterusky tried to stab the officer with a knife. In response, Cooper fired his gun, hitting Sterusky. KSP said Sterusky died at the scene and Cooper was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Per EPD's policy, Cooper was placed on administrative leave for two weeks. According to KSP, he is a six-year veteran of the police department.

Since the shooting involved an officer, KSP has jurisdiction over the case and will continue the investigation. The release said KSP will not release any further details until the investigation is complete.

Earlier this week, KSP released details about an investigation into a different incident involving an Elizabethtown Police Department officer. On Dec. 7, EPD Sgt. Chris Lewis got into an altercation with a suspect while conducting a domestic violence investigation. Lewis fatally shot the suspect after he took Lewis' taser and attempted to use it against him.

The second incident is also still under investigation by KSP.

