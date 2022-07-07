Man pleads guilty to fatal shooting, endangering 2-year-old child in 2019

On April 6, 2019, Elvis Carrier stood on his porch and fired several rounds from an AR-15, killing Tashawn Feldman and endangering three others.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has plead guilty to a deadly shooting in 2019 which resulted in one man’s death and endangered two women and a 2-year-old child.

Elvis Carrier, 29, plead guilty on Thursday to one count of second-degree manslaughter, one count of second-degree assault and two counts of wanton endangerment.

According to the Commonwealth Attorney’s office, on the night of April 6, 2019, Carrier stood on his porch in the 4000 block of Parthenia Avenue and fired seven shots from an AR15 rifle at 20-year-old Tashawn Feldman.

Carrier believed Feldman was armed based on a previous phone call, prosecutors said in a press release.

Feldman was struck in the torso and died as a result of his injuries.

Some of the bullets Carrier had fired struck a nearby vehicle, which had a woman inside, as well as a neighbor’s home.

The rounds that entered the neighbor’s home struck a woman twice in the left side causing numerous injuries. Her two-year-old child was sleeping next to her at the time of the shooting.

Carrier's recommended sentencing is 5 years for the manslaughter charge, 10 years for the assault charge, and 5 years for each wanton endangerment charge. State prosecutors are asking that his counts run concurrent for a total sentence of 10 years without the possibility of probation.

Carrier will be back in court on Sept. 22, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. for his sentencing.

