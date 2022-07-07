Four juveniles arrested in Louisville following traffic stop near Iroquois Park

An LMPD spokesperson said officers found several guns with modifications, substantial amounts of various drugs, $5,000 cash and a bullet proof vest.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four juveniles were arrested near Iroquois Park after a traffic stop led to Louisville Metro Police finding several guns and a substantial amount of drugs.

According to an LMPD spokesperson on July 6, around 11:45 p.m., officers with the department's Third Division conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of New Cut Road and Southland Terrace.

Police say the blue Chrysler 300 they had pulled over was occupied by four juveniles. Their exact ages have not been released.

Inside the sedan, officers allegedly found two AR pistols, one of which had a drum magazine, a fully automatic Glock and a Ruger--both with extended magazines, according to LMPD.

Officers also seized a "substantial amount of heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and pills," as well as various drug paraphernalia, including scales, backpacks, baggies and over $5,000 cash.

According to the spokesperson, police also found a bullet proof vest in the trunk.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.