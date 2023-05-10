Louisville Metro Police investigating fatal shooting in Park Hill neighborhood

Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of W. Burnett Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Park Hill neighborhood Wednesday evening.

Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of W. Burnett Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man who had been shot.

He later died of his injuries at the hospital according to police.

No other information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online tip portal.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.