LMPD: Double shooting leaves 2 injured in Louisville

Police said the victims were injured in the 5200 block of Kilmer Boulevard in Newburg on Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A double shooting has left two people injured in the Newburg neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.

The Sixth Division responded to reports of the shooting in the 5200 block of Kilmer Boulevard just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

Officers located a wrecked vehicle with two occupants inside – an adult male and a female in her late teens suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to the hospital – the male, critical and the female in stable condition.

Police do not have any suspects in the incident.

If you have any information that can help police in this investigation, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use their Crime Tip Portal.

The investigation is ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.