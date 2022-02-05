Kentucky State Police investigating shooting leaving Lexington officer injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting that left an officer injured in Lexington on Saturday.
KSP says the Lexington Police requested their assistance into the incident.
According to a preliminary investigation, officers observed four juveniles believed to be involved in a previous shooting on a different day. Those juveniles were seen in the 1000 block Newtown Pike around 12:50 p.m.
Police said when officers approached them to conduct and investigation, one of the juveniles allegedly fired a gun, striking an officer. Another officer returned fire. None of the juveniles were hit.
The officer hit by gunfire was wearing a vest and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Three of the juveniles, police said, were detained.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
