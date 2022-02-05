Kentucky State Police investigating shooting leaving Lexington officer injured

An officer is recovering after he was shot during an investigation in Lexington Saturday afternoon, according to police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting that left an officer injured in Lexington on Saturday.

KSP says the Lexington Police requested their assistance into the incident.

According to a preliminary investigation, officers observed four juveniles believed to be involved in a previous shooting on a different day. Those juveniles were seen in the 1000 block Newtown Pike around 12:50 p.m.

Police said when officers approached them to conduct and investigation, one of the juveniles allegedly fired a gun, striking an officer. Another officer returned fire. None of the juveniles were hit.

The officer hit by gunfire was wearing a vest and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Three of the juveniles, police said, were detained.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

