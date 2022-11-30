Daycare worker indicted on several counts of criminal abuse

According to a news release from the attorney’s office, the indicted charges are in connection to the abuse of 10 children at the Vanguard Academy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is when Racheal Flannery previously appeared in court.

A Louisville daycare worker that has been arrested for allegedly abusing children was indicted Wednesday officials said.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted 24-year-old Racheal Flannery on 10 counts of criminal abuse.

According to a news release from the attorney’s office, the indicted charges are in connection to the abuse of 10 children at the Vanguard Academy from Sept. 21 to Sept. 28.

Court records show she was arrested after surveillance video caught her abusing babies at the Norton Commons daycare.

According to police, she was seen handling infants in a violent manner, at one time dropping a baby and leaving them on the floor.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Dec. 5.

