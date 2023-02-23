Former LMPD officer to not be indicted by grand jury on sodomy charges

Former Det. Brian Bailey was accused of sexually harassing, assaulting and threatening a woman with criminal charges if she didn't become a confidential informant.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A grand jury has decided not to indict a former Louisville Metro Police officer on sodomy charges.

It started in July 2018 when the victim was with her boyfriend when Bailey and Officer Jared Williams arrested her boyfriend on drug charges.

Documents read that the woman said she was taken in for questioning, but she was not named in the warrant and had no criminal history for drugs.

She claims the threats and sexual harassment began at the police station and later involved sexual assault and battery that continued for two years.

Williams allegedly pressured her to work as an informant.

The lawsuit also names former Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Metro Government claiming Bailey had similar problems with other women while working with LMPD. Bailey resigned from LMPD in 2021.

The victim brought the accusations to light in a lawsuit in 2020.

According to the commonwealth's attorney, prosecutors didn't recommend an indictment in this case citing there was not evidence the victim was "forcibly compelled" to engage in sexual acts with the officer.

In 2021, there was an amendment to the sodomy statute making it a felony for police to subject a person to sexual intercourse -- but because this incident happened in 2018 the new law cannot be retroactively applied to the case.

