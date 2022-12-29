Man indicted in relation to murder of two people in 2016, LMPD says

The victims, 27-year-old Linda Leslie and 32-year-old Julian Ramirez, were found dead in a vehicle in the 4800 block of 3rd St.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) secured an indictment for a man allegedly in connection to the murder of two people in 2016.

LMPD says their Cold Case Unit secured an indictment for two counts of murder against 42-year-old Donnie Ashby.

The victims, 27-year-old Linda Leslie and 32-year-old Julian Ramirez, were found dead in a vehicle on Aug. 31 in the 4800 block of 3rd St.

Documents say Ashby is currently incarcerated at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville for offenses unrelated to the 2016 homicides.

Ashby is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 9 at 3:00 p.m.

