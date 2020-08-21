Police investigating after body found in Shawnee neighborhood

LMPD said they found the body of a woman in her late 30s to early 40s while responding to a call on W. Market Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Shawnee neighborhood Friday morning.

LMPD said they found the body of woman in her late 30s to early 40s while responding to a call in the 4500 block of W. Market Street.

Foul play is suspected and LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tipline at (502) 574-LMPD.

