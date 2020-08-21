Crews on scene of downtown Louisville structure fire

Louisville Fire advised people to avoid the area of E. Washington Street between Brook and Floyd until the scene is clear.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in downtown Louisville.

MetroSafe confirmed a fire near the Murphy Elevator Co. at 128 E. Main Street. Louisville Fire advised people to avoid the area of E. Washington Street between Brook and Floyd until the scene is clear.

Fire companies are currently on the scene of a commercial structure fire on 200 block of E. Washington Street between Brook and Floyd. Please avoid the area.@WHAS11 @WLKY @WDRBNews @wave3news @840WHAS @courierjournal @SpectrumNews1KY pic.twitter.com/R34YXqO5GY — Louisville Fire Dept (@loukyfire) August 21, 2020

WHAS11 has a crew at the scene and will update with more information when it is received.

