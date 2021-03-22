Man injured in shooting on Louis Coleman Jr. Drive

Louisville Metro Police said the man's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Police are looking for suspects.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said a man was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Shawnee neighborhood.

According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive around 2 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot once.

The man was taken to the hospital and Smiley said his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

LMPD detectives are investigating but they do not have any suspects at this time. If anyone has any information, they are urged to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

This was one of four incidents LMPD reported Sunday. Police said a total of three men were killed and one woman was injured in different shootings. All of these incidents are still under investigation.

