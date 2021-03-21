Police investigate after man fatally shot in downtown Louisville

Police said a man believed to be in his 20's was shot in the 100 block of West Broadway around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in downtown Louisville.

Officials with Metro Police said officers responded to First Street and Broadway around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

There, they found a man believed to be in his 20’s suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to University Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling investigation and they said all parties appear to be accounted for.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter fee

RELATED VIDEO