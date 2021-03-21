LMPD investigating homicide in Russell neighborhood

Police said they found a man who had been killed sometime before 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the Russell neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers responded to the area of Elliott Ave. and 26th Street on a report of a person down sometime before 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had died.

Smiley's release did not include a description of the man's injuries but said the department does believe they were a result of foul play. The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

