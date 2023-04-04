LMPD: Shooting in Parkland neighborhood leaves 2 injured

A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1300 block of Catalpa Street around 8:15 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were shot in the Parkland neighborhood Tuesday evening according to officials.

A Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) spokesperson said officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1300 block of Catalpa Street around 8:15 p.m. They added their Shotspotter system confirmed the reports.

When officers arrived, police said they found two victims; one victim, a man, had been shot multiple times and his wounds were considered critical. The other victim had also been shot multiple times, but police said she is expected to survive.

Both were transported to UofL hospital according to LMPD.

Police said there are no suspects at the moment.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.

