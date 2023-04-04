LMPD: Victim attacked in their sleep by suspect, suspect's pit bull

The suspect then entered a couple's home, tied the bloodied victim to a chair, and asked the couple to help clean the victim's wounds.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is facing multiple charges after assaulting a sleeping victim inside their shared home.

28-year-old Ellis Demetrick has been charged with second-degree assault and second-degree burglary, Louisville Metro Police said.

According to an arrest citation, on March 8, Demetrick punched the victim while they slept and instructed his pit bull to attack the victim.

The victim sustained multiple serious injuries to his arms, legs and head.

LMPD said after the attack, Demetrick tied the victim's hands together with an extension cord and took him to the home of another couple.

Demetrick entered the couple's home, uninvited, and tied the bloodied victim to a chair. He allegedly told the two people who live inside the home that "this was what happens" when the victim doesn't listen to him.

The citation said he told one of the individuals to help clean the bloodied victim's wounds and began kissing her feet. Police say he asked her if that was what he needed to do to get her help.

The couple then ran to their bedroom and tried shutting the door, but Demetrick was able to force his way into the room, police said.

He then continued to kiss both victims' feet and ask for help, the citation said.

Police said the couple kept asking Demetrick to leave their residence and was finally forced to leave by another person.

Once authorities arrived, the victim was transported to UofL Hospital for treatment of numerous serious injuries including an exposed Achilles tendon, exposed ankle bone, and lacerations (bite marks) to the face, arms and legs.

