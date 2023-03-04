The shooting of a teen girl in Victory Park brought 'Kids Fest' to a halt

Organizers, who tried to soothe more than 20 children, said the shooting could've been prevented.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Monday, the first day of spring break, California neighborhood leaders organized a 'Kids Fest' at Victory Park. It's part of a larger push to keep kids engaged and away from violence.

About 20 minutes before the event wrapped up for the day, someone shot off nearly two dozen rounds less than a block away. A teenage girl was shot on West Kentucky Street.

Paramedics brought the teen to the hospital and LMPD said they expect her to survive.

More than 20 kids hid in fear at Victory park, Norman Parker told WHAS11 News. He's the president of the California Federation Inc. and planned the week of events for kids.

"This is the actual work [Metro Government] is talking about doing," he said.

However, Parker said they have not gotten the support they needed. Specifically, he referenced multiple requests that LMPD have a police presence at the kid's fest.

Parker showed WHAS11 a text he sent to a member of LMPD's command staff making the request. Still, officers did not show up -- until the teen was shot nearby.

"When they get here," Parker said. "They treat us as if we are the ones that were doing the shooting."

Neighbor and anti-violence advocate Michael Ballard added, "They come out when there's a body, they don't come to stop the body from happening. One police could have stopped that."

Still, organizers will continue their event here at Victory Park for the rest of the week - because they say it's part of solving violence.

"There is a way to stop all of this," Ballard said. "That is by giving these young people the opportunity, places, and things they can do where they're safe at. This is what we called ourselves doing, creating a safe atmosphere where they can eat, play games, and play with each other under the supervision of adults."

In response, LMPD said a police presence requires a permit.

The statement read in part, "The only planned, permitted event at Victory Park is a block party at the end of the month. Keep in mind LMPD simply cannot provide security at all events in the Metro. We are 288 officers short to date. We strongly encourage event organizers to work through the permit process and seek security from private security companies."

