LMPD: Woman shot and killed inside gas station in Russell neighborhood

Metro Police said officers responded to the Platinum Food Mart near South 10th Street and West Broadway around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead in the Russell neighborhood.

Metro Police said officers responded to the Platinum Food Mart near South 10th Street and West Broadway around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

According to their preliminary investigation, the woman had been shot while she was inside the business. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators are combing and canvassing the area for more information on what led up to the deadly shooting.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.