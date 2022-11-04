LMPD: Shooting on Breckenridge Lane leaves 1 person in hospital

Louisville Metro Police said the Homicide Unit is investigating, and that all parties are accounted for.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot Friday evening.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane near Taylorsville Road.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man who had been shot.

LMPD said the man was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the Homicide Unit is investigating, and that all parties are accounted for.

