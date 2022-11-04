LMPD searching for missing Louisville woman last seen in Buechel neighborhood

Louisville Metro Police said 26-year-old Shontelle Haskins was last seen Friday, Nov. 4 around 2:45 p.m. at 501 Country Acres in the Buechel neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) issued an "Operation Return Home" for a missing Louisville woman last seen Friday.

Police said 26-year-old Shontelle Haskins was last seen Friday, Nov. 4 around 2:45 p.m. at 501 Country Acres in the Buechel neighborhood.

LMPD said Haskins has made threats to harm herself and left the area in a 2006 Beige Green Ford Explorer with the Kentucky license plate number 142ZVY.

She was last known to be traveling west on Fegenbush Lane according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD immediately at 574-LMPD (5673).

